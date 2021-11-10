The 30th annual National Teachers Hall of Fame auction will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18, with the goal of raising money for Induction Week 2022. The Class of 2020 has had its induction ceremony postponed three times because of CDC guidelines for the COVID-19, so the plan is to induct that five-member class, along with the soon-to-be-selected Class of 2022 during Induction Week, June 13-17, 2022. Because this will be a double induction, costs will be double, and the Hall of Fame is asking everyone who can to be a part of this major fundraiser.
Auction items range from hand-crafted and homemade items (yard art, quilt, table runner, afghan, jams and jellies) to many other options. Local favorites include food prepared by Sally Conard and Lindy Whetzel, Ken and Marilyn Bucheles' ice cream and Evora Wheeler's pies. Back by popular demand are meat packages from Tyson and KU basketball tickets. Additionally, health and beauty items, car care options, food baskets, technology baskets, a basket from Hawaii, gift cards to restaurants and tickets to various sports and performing arts events are available to bidders.
"We like to say that there is something for everyone in this auction, young and old and in between," said Carol Strickland, executive director of the National Teachers Hall of Fame. "Our local merchants and individuals, our inductees from near and far, our national sponsors and our board of trustees have come together to put together a great auction this year. Our goal is to raise $30,000 to get seed money for our 30th induction - #30Kforthe30th."
Once again, 1400 KVOE and 96.9 FM will broadcast the event live, beginning at 6:05 p.m. Nov. 18 from the Industrial Avenue branch of the Emporia State Federal Credit Union.
Interested bidders can tune in to KVOE or follow along visually on KVOE.com. Bidders can place a bid by phone (620-342-5863 OR 620-342-1400), and text messages will also be accepted at 620 342-5863. Locally, the auction can be viewed live on ValuNet channel 3. In advance of the auction, items can be previewed on the KVOE and NTHF Facebook pages.
Angie Miller, president/CEO of Emporia State Federal Credit Union is excited to again be a major sponsor and host of the auction for the Hall of Fame.
"'The influence of a great teacher can never be erased,'" said Miller. "What an awesome opportunity we have to host the NTHF auction, raising money to honor the best of the best in the teaching field. Emporia State Federal Credit Union is honored to once again host this special event at our Industrial location in a few short weeks. The bar is set high for the upcoming induction ceremony in June, given we have so much to celebrate - two induction classes, the NTHF 30th induction, and much, much more."
Strickland expressed her gratitude to the staff at KVOE and Emporia State Federal Credit Union for making the auction run so smoothly each year.
"Words are inadequate to say enough thank yous to our supporters, donors, bidders, and friends of the Hall of Fame," Strickland said. "We simply couldn't have induction ceremonies without this tremendous group effort.Thank you!"
For more details, visit KVOE or NTHF Facebook event pages or contact the hall of fame at 620-341-5660. Items are being accepted for the auction until Friday, Nov. 12, and tax-deductible monetary donations will be accepted until the end of the year to be earmarked for induction.
