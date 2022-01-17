Lois Marie Burnell of
Emporia died on Sunday,
January 9, 2022 at the Emporia
Presbyterian Manor, Emporia.
She was 87.
Lois was born on March
16, 1934 in Adams, Kansas
the daughter of Virgil W. and
Blanche Carriger Hall. She
married Robert Laverne Burnell
on July 6, 1952 in Macksville,
Kansas. He died on June 27,
2018 in Emporia, Kansas.
Surviving family members include: daughters, Karen
(Mark) Haag of Emporia, Cindy (Larry) Kehres of Olpe;
grandchildren, Michelle (Kevin) Redeker of Olpe, Dustin
(Nicole) Kehres of Leawood, Lindsay (Travis) Bolen of
Emporia, Nicole Haag (Charlie Goldberg) of Arvada,
Colorado, and Ryan (Jeanette) Haag of Scotts Valley,
California; great-grandchildren, Dylan Redeker, Maddy
Redeker, Colton Redeker, Tanner and Lakyn Bolen,
Brayden, Hannah, and Ellie Kehres, Jade Haag-Toney,
Sebastien and Eliot Goldberg, Elora and Ethan Sanders
and Evander Haag.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband;
brothers, Leroy Hall and Robert Hall and sister, Mary
Ann Chamberlain.
Lois spent her early childhood years in Wichita. One
of her memories included a flood, in which, what little
her parents had, was lost. Soon after, the family moved
to Macksville. Upon graduating from high school, Lois
worked in a few different factories, trying to decide if
she wanted to go into nursing. As fate would have it, she
met Robert, whom she said swept her off her feet. Very
shortly, Robert received orders for Italy. So, at eighteen
years old, all alone, Lois went by train to New York and
then boarded a ship along with other military families
bound for Italy. So began twenty two years of traveling,
as a military wife. Tours of duty included Germany, Italy,
and multiple assignments in the states of Pennsylvania,
Maryland, California. Moving so often made employment
difficult, but she always made friends everywhere they
lived, and usually babysat for neighborhood children. She
made such good friends that even after retirement, many
of them stayed in touch.
After retirement, Lois and Robert settled back in
Kansas. Mom had the idea of remodeling houses and
then renting them or selling them. We joked recently that
she flipped houses before it was trendy. They became
active members of the First Congregational Church. They
also delivered Meals on Wheels. And then they became
very busy helping to raise five grandchildren, and then
fourteen great grandchildren.
Lois was hard-working, kind, generous to a fault, and
always available for anyone who needed her help. She
was always thinking of ways she could help someone. She
handled everything with good humor. She saw humor in
everything, even as she became very ill. Our house was
always filled with laughter. We were very lucky to have
her for our mother.
We loved her very much and we will miss her.
Cremation is planned with a graveside service at 2:00
p.m., Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Patio Garden at
Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions to
USD #252 Honor Flight, the All Veterans Memorial, or
Hand-in-Hand Hospice, can be sent in care of Roberts-
Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box #175, Emporia,
Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.
