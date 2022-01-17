Lois Marie Burnell

Lois Marie Burnell of

Emporia died on Sunday,

January 9, 2022 at the Emporia

Presbyterian Manor, Emporia.

She was 87.

Lois was born on March

16, 1934 in Adams, Kansas

the daughter of Virgil W. and

Blanche Carriger Hall. She

married Robert Laverne Burnell

on July 6, 1952 in Macksville,

Kansas. He died on June 27,

2018 in Emporia, Kansas.

Surviving family members include: daughters, Karen

(Mark) Haag of Emporia, Cindy (Larry) Kehres of Olpe;

grandchildren, Michelle (Kevin) Redeker of Olpe, Dustin

(Nicole) Kehres of Leawood, Lindsay (Travis) Bolen of

Emporia, Nicole Haag (Charlie Goldberg) of Arvada,

Colorado, and Ryan (Jeanette) Haag of Scotts Valley,

California; great-grandchildren, Dylan Redeker, Maddy

Redeker, Colton Redeker, Tanner and Lakyn Bolen,

Brayden, Hannah, and Ellie Kehres, Jade Haag-Toney,

Sebastien and Eliot Goldberg, Elora and Ethan Sanders

and Evander Haag.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband;

brothers, Leroy Hall and Robert Hall and sister, Mary

Ann Chamberlain.

Lois spent her early childhood years in Wichita. One

of her memories included a flood, in which, what little

her parents had, was lost. Soon after, the family moved

to Macksville. Upon graduating from high school, Lois

worked in a few different factories, trying to decide if

she wanted to go into nursing. As fate would have it, she

met Robert, whom she said swept her off her feet. Very

shortly, Robert received orders for Italy. So, at eighteen

years old, all alone, Lois went by train to New York and

then boarded a ship along with other military families

bound for Italy. So began twenty two years of traveling,

as a military wife. Tours of duty included Germany, Italy,

and multiple assignments in the states of Pennsylvania,

Maryland, California. Moving so often made employment

difficult, but she always made friends everywhere they

lived, and usually babysat for neighborhood children. She

made such good friends that even after retirement, many

of them stayed in touch.

After retirement, Lois and Robert settled back in

Kansas. Mom had the idea of remodeling houses and

then renting them or selling them. We joked recently that

she flipped houses before it was trendy. They became

active members of the First Congregational Church. They

also delivered Meals on Wheels. And then they became

very busy helping to raise five grandchildren, and then

fourteen great grandchildren.

Lois was hard-working, kind, generous to a fault, and

always available for anyone who needed her help. She

was always thinking of ways she could help someone. She

handled everything with good humor. She saw humor in

everything, even as she became very ill. Our house was

always filled with laughter. We were very lucky to have

her for our mother.

We loved her very much and we will miss her.

Cremation is planned with a graveside service at 2:00

p.m., Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Patio Garden at

Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions to

USD #252 Honor Flight, the All Veterans Memorial, or

Hand-in-Hand Hospice, can be sent in care of Roberts-

Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box #175, Emporia,

Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.

robertsblue.com.

