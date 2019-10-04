Mackenzie DiMarco continued to showcase her scoring prowess to the MIAA on Friday afternoon, scoring the first three goals of a 5-1 victory for ESU.
The Hornet freshman scored her first just a minute into a rain-soaked start, adding her second in the 22nd minute.
She became just the second Hornet ever with a ‘hat trick’ less than a minute into the second half, scoring her third and spotting the team to a 3-0 advantage.
“We talk about just coming out and giving it all,” senior midfielder Daniela Cardona said. “Right when she scored, we (felt) like we’ve got the game. We have to play hard, but we have a good start.”
It was Cardona who gave ESU another boost in the 76th minute, after Missouri Western finally broke through in the second half. Cardona had the second most shots taken in the game, with five, but scored her second career goal and first of the year to keep the margin at three.
Gaby Crowell added a fifth goal for the Hornets with 13 minutes remaining.
ESU improved to 2-0 in conference play and a 7-2 start overall.
“That was a big win for us,” DiMarco said.
All three of DiMarco’s scores came when rains were steadily falling from the sky, making the grass playing surface an adventure with every kick and pause.
“It makes the ball skip more,” DiMarco said of the water. “But we practice on the grass ... so it gave us an advantage on the field.”
The Hornets will host Northwest Missouri State at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.