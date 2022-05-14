Emporia State University graduates were encouraged to "take the stairs" during Saturday morning's commencement ceremony at White Auditorium.
Cynthia Lane, a member of the Kansas Board of Regents, offered that advice from the "Take the Stairs Mindset" by Rory Vaden, which discusses the psychology of overcoming procrastination, taking action and developing the self-discipline. The end result is helping someone become a person of character and success.
"Recognizing that Hornets distinguish themselves by doing things just a little bit differently, I decided to offer you this life lesson for your consideration," she said. "[Vaden] found that those considered the best in their craft have the 'take the stairs' mindset on their way to achieving success. ... Successful people undertand that achieving their goals and realizing their dreams requires focus, commitment to action, learning from setbacks, doing the hard work, one step at a time."
Most people, Lane said, have the "escalator mindset," which is looking for the easiest route.
"The truth is that success comes from being tested, like you have been here," she said. "The escalator may be convenient at the time, but the reality is putting in the effort is the only way to sustain success."
Lane said that taking the easy way out is "not what Emporia Hornets do."
"Success comes from being tested like you have been here," she said. "You have made the important choice to take the stairs one step at at ime. For the rest of your life you will discover that this effort is worth it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.