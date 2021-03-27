We hope you are hungry!
For the second year in a row, The Emporia Gazette is partnering with local eateries, US Foods, Flint Hills Beverage, Ignite Emporia and Professional Printing throughout the month of April to celebrate dining in Emporia. This culinary event, called EmporiYUM Restaurant Month, is the best opportunity throughout the year for locals to try something new in town or visit some of their favorite spots to eat.
After a year like 2020, EmporiYUM will also give local eateries a significant boost that so many need right now.
“We all know that the restaurant sector took a big hit with COVID,” said Ashley Walker, editor of The Emporia Gazette. “And while EmporiYUM is about celebrating dining in town, this year it’s really aimed at supporting these local establishments after a really tough year.”
Whether it’s dine-in or take-out, EmporiYUM will work the same as it did last year: Patrons can stop by The Emporia Gazette at 517 Merchant to pick up their “EmporiYUM Passport” and take it with them when they eat at participating restaurants. Each page that is stamped becomes a ticket to win the grand prize drawing of “Eating out for an Entire Year” — $25 gift certificates to each EmporiYUM restaurant.
Patrons will also vote for “EmporiYUM Restaurant of the Month.” The eatery with the most votes will win additional print, digital, and social media marketing courtesy of The Emporia Gazette.
Many restaurants will be offering EmporiYUM specials throughout the month of April as a way to expose new and existing patrons to what their restaurant has to offer.
Last year, over 1,000 passports were handed out to local patrons and restaurants were excited by the response.
Daryn Bontrager, owner of Do-B’s, located at 704 E. 12th Ave, famous for their burgers, philly’s and po-boy’s, is excited for his restaurant to be a part of EmporiYUM for the second year in a row.
“I can’t think of a better time [for this event] for our restaurants and small businesses,” he said. “I feel like EmporiYUM will help with getting that visibility out there again.”
The Do-B’s dining room has been closed due to the pandemic but Bontrager hopes that during EmporiYUM Restaurant Month they will get to the place where they can open it up again. For now, the restaurant offers carry-out.
He has been very encouraged, though, by how the Emporia community has rallied throughout the pandemic.
“I feel like our community has done an exceptional job in supporting small businesses and restaurants,” he said.
EmporiYUM Passports will be available starting April 1 at The Emporia Gazette, 517 Merchant St.
