WICHITA -- The Emporia High boys soccer team moved to 2-1 on the young season with a 3-0 shutout of Salina Central Wednesday in the consolation semifinals of the Titan Classic.
Edwin Maciel scored twice for the Spartans and Alex Mosiman netted the team’s third goal en route to the victory.
Emporia will return to action at 11 a.m. on Saturday as it takes on Hays for fifth place on the final day of the Titan Classic. Hays opened the tournament with a 2-1 loss to Wichita Northwest on Monday before defeating Hutchinson 2-1 on Wednesday.
The Spartans will then open at home against Hayden on Tuesday. Varsity kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
