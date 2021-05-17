A least one person was transported to Newman Regional Health, Monday afternoon, following a two-vehicle accident south of Emporia.
Just before 4:20 p.m., emergency first responders were dispatched for reports of an injury accident in the area of S. Highway 99 and Road 100.
A Gazette photographer on the scene observed two vehicles involved — an SUV with heavy frontend damage and another SUV on its roof.
One female patient had been reported have sustained significant injuries. The accident investigation was still underway at press time. We will update with more information as it is released.
