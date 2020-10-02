The Chase County Commission met Wednesday to discuss a number of topics, including a COVID-19, SPARK funding and maintenance for the Roniger Memorial Museum, but it was more discussion over resolution 2020-11 — which placed weight limits for trucks over a stretch of Middle Creek Road — that took up a bulk of the meeting.
The resolution, first presented in August, restricts traffic over a roughly six-mile stretch of Middle Creek Road to vehicles over 54,000 pounds, and redirects trucks to an alternative route beginning at GP Road and ending at Highway 150. The decision was made in effort to protect community resources and to prevent further deterioration to the road that was sealed only four years ago.
A county evaluation of the road this summer showed that time, weather and heavy truck traffic were contributing factors to the road’s diminishing condition.
“With the limited budget, we felt it was the best decision to put the weight limits on it to establish a truck route after our engineers looked at those bridges and gave us that recommendation.” District No. 3 Commissioner Tony Hazelton said.
The decision, however, has been met with anger and concern by some in the community.
On Wednesday, deliberations continued as citizens appeared once in again in front of the commission to express their displeasure. Among them was Howard Chapman, a land owner and partner at Chapman and Turner Limestone, who has been one of the most vocal impact community members.
While the resolution brings relief to Middle Creek Road, it has presented new challenges for land and business owners who live and work along it. Under the new restrictions, trucks and transported farming equipment have been forced miles out of their way following the new route, and businesses along Middle Creek Road have been negatively impacted.
Chapman, who appeared in front of the commission for a third time Wednesday, declined to comment when reached by The Chase County Leader-News.
“My attorney has advised me not to say anything to anybody at this time right now,” Chapman said. “I would love to express my opinion, but unfortunately I cannot.”
Hazelton continued to defend the resolution following the meeting, again stressing the benefit to maintaining Middle Creek Road while acknowledging the burden it has put on citizens such as Chapman.
“It does add miles for some people,” Hazelton said. “I knew it would. Over the years I’ve had some decisions to make and this another one of them.”
SPARK update:
As the fight against COVID-19 continues across the county, emergency manager Scott Wiltse and grant assistance program director Jenn Laird updated the commission on the development of COVID-19-related relief funds Wednesday.
Earlier this year, Chase County was allocated $548,245 in state funding to assist in the county’s response COVID-19. The funds, a direct result of the federal government’s CARES Act, were provided to Chase County in order to equitably meet COVID-19-related needs across the county for the school district, the health department, emergency medical services and other local entities. On Wednesday, Wiltse and Laird updated the commission on SPARK-related funding requests and moved closer to commission approval for a number of items.
“It has been so inspiring to see the collaboration between the state of Kansas and Chase County in the allocation of the SPARK funds to directly offset the impact of COVID-19 here,” Laird said. “I’m thrilled with the organization and implementation thus far. We’re making great strides moving forward.”
With the budget allotted to the county, Wiltse and Laird are working with impacted county entities to maximize the funds. Among the items Wiltse is in the process of receiving bids for and purchasing are personal protective equipment to be distributed across the county, cleaning systems for facilities such as the Chase County Care and Rehabilitation Center, and telehealth equipment for the county medical system.
The county has faced challenges in certain areas, including the purchase of PPE, which remain in high demand and are being prioritized for primary institutions such as hospitals and emergency services.
The ongoing approval and purchasing processes will continue in the coming months.
Water heater bids for Roniger Museum
The commission on Wednesday was presented with bids for the addition of a water heater to the Roniger Memorial Museum, situated on the grounds of the county courthouse.
In the past, the museum building has never had hot water, but enhanced cleaning protocols due to COVID-19 have necessitated the pursuit of a water heater. The county will continue to collect bids for water heaters and will return to the subject in a later meeting.
