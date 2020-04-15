Another popular local event fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday night.
The Flint Hills Rodeo Association announced on social media that this year's PRCA rodeo — the longest-running in Kansas — is canceled. The decision was made by a unanimous, 11-0 vote, at an emergency meeting Wednesday evening.
Started in 1937, this is the first time the Flint Hills Rodeo has been canceled. Even during World War II, when many of the cowboys were fighting overseas, the rodeo was held, with some of the ladies stepping in to compete.
Flint Hills Rodeo Association board member Toni Schneider told The Gazette Wednesday night that canceling the rodeo was an agonizing decision. The board considered rescheduling to September, but ultimately decided there were too many uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus and when large crowds will again be able to gather.
"The biggest thing that we came away with was that we have a responsibility to the community," Schneider said. "The rodeo brings in so many people from all over the place. So far, we have no cases in Chase County. We have families — grandparents and grandchildren — who come to the rodeo. What if someone came in from out of town and they were to get infected? We couldn't risk it."
The board consulted with Chase County Director of Public Health Candra Good during the meeting. She also recommended the cancelation of this year's rodeo.
Also the director of the Chase County Chamber of Commerce, Schneider said they held off on canceling as long as they could. The rodeo is a major weekend for local businesses, with hundreds of tourists visiting town. She said the board did reach out to local business owners and long-time rodeo supporters for input prior to the meeting.
"They told us that they would not feel comfortable being in that large of a group of people even in September," Schneider said.
Local businesses in Chase County will take a big hit because of the cancelation. Schneider said that makes it even more important for Chase County residents to shop local.
"Of course, there has been a huge impact worldwide, economically," she said. "In Chase County, we really thrive on tourism. The rodeo and our other events and everyone that they bring in — our businesses count on that. It's going to be really tough."
In terms of other scheduled events for Chase County, the Symphony in the Flint Hills has announced it will make a decision on its Signature Event — which is scheduled for June 13 — on April 30. Schneider said the Chase County Chamber of Commerce will make a decision on its annual RiverSuite based on the status of the Signature Event.
In the meantime, she said the Flint Hills Rodeo Association will begin to set its sights on 2021. The dates for next year's rodeo have been set for June 3 - 5.
"We'll have plenty of time to plan and make next year a really great event," Schneider said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.