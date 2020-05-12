In its 31st year, and because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Kansas Future Teacher Academy will be held — just in a different format than in its previous three decades.
"KFTA is open for high school students who come to the Emporia State campus for five days to live and learn about what it means to enter a career in education," Heather Caswell, director of the academy, said. "Given the unique circumstances of this year, in April I started adjusting the delivery of the 2020 academy."
The online KFTA will be Monday, June 8 - 11, and is open to all teachers, preservice teachers, KFTA alumni and high school students interested in teaching.
In order to attend, people can register from www.emporia.edu/kfta. There is no charge for this event.
The four-day virtual academy will feature the Kansas State Department of Education deputy commissioner, a National Teachers Hall of Fame Inductee, National Board Certified Teachers and other accomplished educators. Breakout sessions will be facilitated by KFTA faculty.
"The goal of KFTA has always been for high school students to learn about the challenges and rewards of teaching. To accomplish this same goal, we are inviting teachers, preservice teachers and KFTA alumni to join along with high school students this year," Caswell said. "KNEA will be supporting the virtual efforts of this academy by sponsoring the event on the last day of the academy."
KFTA is one of the programs available through Jones Institute for Educational Excellence. A complete schedule for the 2020 KFTA can be found from www.emporia.edu/kfta.
