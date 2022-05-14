A plethora of 70s and 80s rock icons will take the stage at the Emporia Granada Theatre when Hairball comes back to town next week.
Hairball is an arena rock band that pays tribute to some of the greatest acts in the world, including AC/DC, KISS, Van Halen, Twisted Sister, Cinderella and more. Billed as much more than just a tribute band, expect lights, smoke, props, costumes, big hair and pyrotechnics to enhance the experience.
“You’re going to see the biggest characters of the 70s and 80s and we’re going to burn your eyes out of your head and make your ear drums bleed,” said singer Dave Moody. “We’re gonna make you stand there all sticky, broken and confused. We’re gonna make you lose your mind and you’re going to have a great time.”
Moody, who celebrates one year with the band this weekend, said Hairball is out to make sure everyone has a good time and goes back to “a simpler and easier time.”
Part of that is bringing authentic costumes to the stage. Moody takes on a number of characters with the band, including Brian Johnson of AC/DC, Dee Snider of Twisted Sister and Gene Simmons of KISS. Each character takes some time to get into, he said.
“I can get into Dee in about 15 minutes now,” Moody said. “Gene Simmons takes a bit longer. It’s about 45 minutes to an hour to get ready. It depends on the character and how much is involved with the makeup.”
Prior to joining Hairball, Moody was part of the AC/ DC tribute band, Thunderstruck. He played Johnson for that group, too. He’s also toured with Billy Ray Cyrus.
“I want from doing one character to doing seven characters overnight,” he said. “It was a large adjustment. It’s almost like ‘Sybil’ because I had to turn into somebody different every third or fourth day. But, it’s been very cool.”
Moody said the arena rock era resonates today because the generation that grew up with the music has passed down that love over the years. He said everyone is welcome to a Hairball show, no matter your age.
“It’s everybody from those losing their hair to everybody in between,” he said. “We’re here to have a ball and it’s so much fun to look out and see the different generations and demographics looking at us, singing these songs and sharing in the celebration. I like to call this the gospel of rock and roll. We’re there to preach to the congregation.”
Moody said this will be his first trip to Emporia, but the rest of the band has done nothing but talk up the crowd.
“I’m just over the mood looking forward to coming there,” he said. “I cannot wait.”
Tickets for the May 19 show are still available at www.emporiagranada.com and at the box office. Call 620-342-3342 for more information.
Emporia’s All From Nothing takes the stage at 7 p.m.
