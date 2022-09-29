The Chase County Old School Development District announced this week that a developer and contractor has been identified to help convert each large classroom in the historic 1903 grade school into one- or two-bedroom apartments.
An open house has been planned from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the school, located at 401 Maple St., Cottonwood Falls, to see preliminary plans for the restoration.
According to CCOSDD board president Lee Anne Coester, the Alma-based Frontier Group, has been selected as the developer.
"Frontier's Tyler Holloman will serve as lead developer, Nate Holloman will be general contractor, and noted historic preservationist, Brenda Spencer, will serve as the historic consultant," Coester said in a post to social media.
Visitors on Sunday will also have a chance to see the refinished gymnasium and stage floors. Free cookies and drinks will be provided. Call Coester at 620-340-9634 with questions.
