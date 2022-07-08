The Emporia Gazette
One person was injured after a two vehicle accident in east Emporia Friday morning.
At 10:50 a.m., the Emporia Police Department responded to the 10 block of Weaver Street for a report of an injury accident.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that a red 2015 Chevy Equinox, driven by 40-year-old Michelle J. Hamlin, had rear ended a 2015 Freightliner semi-truck and trailer, driven by 51-year-old Louis E. Medina. According to a written release from Captain Ray Mattas, the semi began to slow down just prior to it being rearended by the Equinox. The Equinox had heavy front-end damage and had to be towed from the scene.
Hamlin had minor injuries and was treated that the scene. She had a small child with her. The child was uninjured and properly restrained in the car. Hamlin was cited for following too closely.
