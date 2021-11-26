Whether or not you've already shopped, Kansas Parks hope you will “opt.” The hashtag is “OptOutside.”
The state Department of Wildlife and Parks is offering free admission to all state parks Friday. The closest park to Lyon County is Eisenhower State Park at Melvern Lake.
Visitors can win a free night at a state park cabin by taking a “selfie” inside a park and posting it on social media. It must include either of the hashtags “OptOutside” or “MyKSStatePark.”
A statement from the state said the free admission day is inspired by REI, which shut down for a day and gave all its 13,000 employees a day off in 2015 to enjoy nature.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.