Shirley Faye Finke, 85, of Emporia,
Kansas died Friday, October 28, 2022
at the Chase County Care Center in
Cottonwood Falls, Kansas.
Shirley was born June 15, 1937 in
Virgil, Kansas the daughter of Albert
Bryant and Faye Pearl (Shepherd)
Meadows. She sold Home Interiors &
Design. Shirley was a member of the
Light House Baptist Church in Emporia, Emporia chapter
of TOPS, Lyon County Historical Society and a volunteer at
Newman Regional Health.
In 1957 Shirley married Loren Gentz in Virgil, Kansas
and they later divorced. On July 16, 1968 she married
Monty Finke in Eureka, Kansas. He died September 4, 1990.
Shirley is survived by sons, Russell Gentz and wife Darci of
Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, Jeffrey Gentz and wife Karen
of Emporia; daughters, Kathy Schulz and husband Jon of
Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, Kristy Rivers and husband
Randy of Nokomis, Florida; sister, Connie Schlotterbeck
and husband Howard of Eureka, Kansas; grandchildren,
Logan Rivers, Kelsey Rivers, Brandon Gentz and wife Sierra,
Kesston Gentz; and great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Haney,
Ellie Rivers, Lila Rivers and Ada Rivers. She was preceded in
death by her husband; parents, and granddaughter, Hillary
Haney.
Cremation is planned. Memorial services will be 10:00
A.M. Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Roberts-Blue-
Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. Pastor Tim Tessen of the
Lighthouse Baptist Church will be officiating. Inurnment
will be in the Number 8 Cemetery in Madison, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers
to Hand-In-Hand Hospice and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-
Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru:
SHIRLEY FAYE FINKE
