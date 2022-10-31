Shirley Faye Finke

Shirley Faye Finke, 85, of Emporia,

Kansas died Friday, October 28, 2022

at the Chase County Care Center in

Cottonwood Falls, Kansas.

Shirley was born June 15, 1937 in

Virgil, Kansas the daughter of Albert

Bryant and Faye Pearl (Shepherd)

Meadows. She sold Home Interiors &

Design. Shirley was a member of the

Light House Baptist Church in Emporia, Emporia chapter

of TOPS, Lyon County Historical Society and a volunteer at

Newman Regional Health.

In 1957 Shirley married Loren Gentz in Virgil, Kansas

and they later divorced. On July 16, 1968 she married

Monty Finke in Eureka, Kansas. He died September 4, 1990.

Shirley is survived by sons, Russell Gentz and wife Darci of

Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, Jeffrey Gentz and wife Karen

of Emporia; daughters, Kathy Schulz and husband Jon of

Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, Kristy Rivers and husband

Randy of Nokomis, Florida; sister, Connie Schlotterbeck

and husband Howard of Eureka, Kansas; grandchildren,

Logan Rivers, Kelsey Rivers, Brandon Gentz and wife Sierra,

Kesston Gentz; and great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Haney,

Ellie Rivers, Lila Rivers and Ada Rivers. She was preceded in

death by her husband; parents, and granddaughter, Hillary

Haney.

Cremation is planned. Memorial services will be 10:00

A.M. Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Roberts-Blue-

Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. Pastor Tim Tessen of the

Lighthouse Baptist Church will be officiating. Inurnment

will be in the Number 8 Cemetery in Madison, Kansas.

Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers

to Hand-In-Hand Hospice and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-

Barnett Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made thru:

www.robertsblue.com.

SHIRLEY FAYE FINKE

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.