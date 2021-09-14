Helen Louise Hollis, 77, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2021, surrounded by her family at her home in Madison, KS.
Helen was born on August 19, 1944, in Emporia, KS. Raised by John and Edna (Vogts) Foerster in the Gridley, KS area. She attended the rural schools and graduated from Gridley High School in 1962.
After graduation, she moved to Madison, KS for work. There, she was working as a waitress when she met her husband, Norman Hollis. They were united in marriage on August 6, 1964, in Emporia, KS. For over 25 years, Helen worked as a CMA at Madison Manor. She was known for her crocheting and would often gift baby blankets she had made. Helen was also a member of the Messiah Lutheran Church in Emporia, KS.
Preceding her in death is her husband, Norman Hollis; both parents; and her sister, Shirley Arnold.
Helen is survived by her children and grandchild, Buffie Hollis of College Station, TX and John, Rebecca, and Jakob Hollis of Ft. Worth, TX and many more family members and friends.
Services for Helen will be scheduled for a later date. Memorials can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation c/o VanArsdale Funeral Home, PO BOX 488, Madison, KS 66860.
