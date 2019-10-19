Bean-iversary Open House
The Inner Bean, 1328 Exchange St., is hosting a 20-year “Bean-iversary” Open House from noon - 5 p.m. today.
Hot dogs, sides and Inner Bean drinks will be provided at this come and go open house. Parking is limited in the neighborhood so guests are asked to use the parking lots by ESU for additional parking.
Southfork Band at the VFW
VFW Post 1980 welcomes The Southfork Band with guest Marilyn Pierce for another evening of music and dancing, 7:30 p.m. today at 932 Graphic Arts Rd. Entry is $5 per person.
This is a fundraiser for the VFW. The public is welcome to attend. Please come and show your support for helping your local veterans.
GenEmporia Fall Festival
GenEmporia is hosting its Fall Festival from 2 - 4 p.m. Sunday at the Copper Top, 225 E. Sixth Ave.
There will be face painting, a popcorn bar, pumpkin painting, live music, a photo booth and fellowship.
Clothing giveaway
Embrace Church will hold its next clothing giveaway from 1 - 3 p.m. today at 7 E. 4th Ave. The church has gently used and new clothing for men, women and children of all ages in a variety of sizes.
Everyone receives a bag to fill with whatever clothing items they need for free.
Olpe UMC Octoberfest
The Olpe United Methodist Church will hold an Octoberfest supper 5 p.m. Saturday at the church, 120 W. Listerscheid St., Olpe. The supper will include bierocks, sauerbroten, ‘kraut and sausage, German potato salad, pies, desserts and drinks. Come and eat and enjoy fellowship for a free-will offering. Call 620-475-3780 or 343-5544 with questions.
Honor Flight chili/soup lunch
The USD 252 Honor Flight program will have a chili and soup lunch from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Hartford Community Center, 117 Commercial St. Menu includes chili, potato soup, broccoli cheese soup, chicken and noodles, vegetable soup and a variety of desserts. A free will donation will be accepted.
All proceeds will support the Honor Flight program.
Neosho Rapids haunted house
The Neosho Rapids Haunted House will run 6 - 11 p.m. today and Oct. 26 at the Neosho Rapids Community Center. Tickets are $9, and children ages 3 and under are free. Get $1 off with a canned food donation. Concessions will be available.
Pancake breakfast
The Admire Community Center will have their monthly pancake breakfast on 7 - 9:30 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Admire Community Center.
Menu items include pancakes, biscuits and gravy, fried potatoes, sausage, juice and coffee. A free-will donation will be accepted. Proceeds go toward maintaining the community center. The North Lyon Lyon County Museum will be open.
Christmas assistance
The Salvation Army has started to take appoints for Christmas assistance signup. Applications will be accepted Nov. 4 - 27 by appointment only.
All applicants will need to bring: a photo ID, case summary printout from DCF (legal documentation with child’s birthdate must be provided if not in DCF printout) or proof of all household income for all adults living in the home (including most current paycheck stubs for one month, social security, etc.), proof of all persons living in the home, proof of age for children in the home, proof of Lyon County resident if not on ID.
Come prepared with the following information: Accurate sizes of child’s clothing, underclothes and shoes and specific gift suggestions. Families and seniors who qualify for Christmas assistance receive food for holiday meals and gifts for children 16 years and younger.
