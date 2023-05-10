A Lyon County inmate is back in custody following an escape attempt and foot chase Wednesday afternoon.
According to Deputy Benjamin Folks, inmate Hannah Wilson was being transported back to the Lyon County Jail from Newman Regional Health, following routine medical screening around 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, when she was able to escape.
"Just before entering the jail, Hannah Wilson slipped one hand out of the handcuffs and
escaped custody, fleeing on foot westbound on 5th Avenue from the Lyon County jail," Folks said.
Minutes later, Wilson was located hiding in a shed in the 400-block of Constitution Street’s east alley and arrested without further incident.
(1) comment
I wonder if it was worth it? 🙄
