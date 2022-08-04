Wednesday night, Aug. 3, marked the fifth annual Chamber Music Soiree, a musical fundraiser performed by Emporia State University music faculty and invited guests to benefit the ESU String Camp. It was standing room only at the Emporia Arts Center Davis Theatre, with all ticket proceeds helping cover camp costs.
The 2022 theme was Bach to Bluegrass, leading off with the first three movements of the Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 from — of course! — J.S. Bach. Featured performers were Ramiro Miranda, violin; Kate Bergman, flute; and guest musician Stacy Regehr, harpsichord; along with the Soiree Chamber Orchestra.
The Chamber Music Soiree concert tradition began in Emporia in 2017 with Walter Mays and his wife Mary Mays as guest artists. Mays was professor of musicology and composition at Wichita State University as well as an accomplished clarinet player, who performed many times with ESU music faculty and students. The 2022 concert was dedicated to the memory of Mays (1941-2022).
The concert was an intimate, quietly exuberant experience. Resplendent in a glittering gold gown, soprano Abigail Worley thrilled the audience with polished renditions of two Handel arias, with Kendra Briggs on violin, Irene Diaz Gill on cello, and Tara Laudie on harpsichord.
After intermission, guest cellist Daniel Yung offered a riveting solo performance of Mark Summers’ “Julie — O.” The composer, born in 1958, grew up in California playing piano, guitar, and — from the age of nine — cello. Always interested in alternative genres, as a teenager Summers played in a rock band known as The Plague. He is a founding member of Turtle Island Quartet, which has released 15 albums.
Mr. Yung gave an especially physical performance, highlighting the percussion and pizzicato techniques that are hallmarks of the composer’s works, and delighting the audience that included a number of students attending String Camp and under the tutelage of Mr. Yung.
“Strings and Threads Suite” by Mark O’Connor, the king of new American classical music, offered 13 movements that progressed from Irish melodies to pure Americana bluegrass tunes, tracing the composer’s family immigrant experiences. Ramiro Miranda dominated, with his powerful, evocative, and sparkling fiddle performance.
The final Soiree Chamber Orchestra piece premiered composer and musician Riley Day’s “Chompy and Squig.” Mr. Day explained to the audience that his composition takes its inspiration from Ottorino Respighi’s tone poem “Pines of Rome,” specifically from the first movement, which portrays children playing in the pine trees at the Villa Borghese gardens in Rome.
“My piece,” Mr. Day confided, “is about my dog Squiggy and Ramiro and Irene’s dog Chompy playing together here in Kansas. You could say it’s a riff on Respighi with a bluegrass, jazzy twist.”
That riff on Respighi resonated with the audience and was clearly enjoyed by the musicians as well.
For more information about ESU String Camp, contact the university Music Department at 620-341-5431, see them on campus in Beach Hall at 1200 Commercial St., or visit emporia.edu. You can learn more about Emporia Arts Council at emporiaksarts.org, by calling 620-343-6473, or visit them at 815 Commercial St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.