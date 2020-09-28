The USD 253 Migrant Education Program held an event to help get 2020 U.S. Census documents filled out and submitted, Saturday.
From 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Panaderia Progreso and Tortas El Toro restaurants, 602 E. 6th Ave., Migrant Education Program Director Patricia Saenz-Reyes along with students and volunteers from the group, offered translation options for Spanish-speaking families or individuals wishing to file documents on their own. While the event will be especially tailored for Emporia’s Hispanic and Latino populations, all were welcome to attend. Those finishing the census on site were awarded with either a taco or a piece of sweet bread from their chosen establishment.
“I don’t know about you, but when somebody tells me there’s going to be free food at an event somewhere, I always think more about going,” Saenz-Reyes told The Gazette on Friday. “But, filling out the census is important to do for our community members in general.”
The average family of four in the state of Kansas accounts for nearly $80,000 of community revenue. Each person accounts for just over $2,000 in funding for food or education programs, senior care services or other important area resources — every year for 10 years. As of Thursday, Lyon County's response rate was 66.5% and Kansas's response rate was 69.4%.
“I took on this project because of all the things the census helps with. In working for the school district, there’s so many things that we do for our families — from the free and reduced lunches, to special education and Head Start services — that are funded in-part through information from the census … Money for those kinds of things is left on the table when our community doesn’t respond to the census as best we can. It’s absolutely huge for us. If we have about 20% or 25% of people choosing not to respond, that could be millions of dollars that the Emporia community is not receiving.”
Saenz-Reyes also said the census was crucial for matters of political representation.
“In our country, we’re blessed to have a system where we can express our voices, but we need to make sure others know the voices exist to begin with,” she said. “Depending on how our state responds to the census overall, we could be losing representation in Washington, and we definitely can’t afford that. We need all the voices we can have to fight for us and what’s best for Kansas. If we don’t have that, outside people won’t vouch for our state on their own. So while this is important for Emporia, it’s also really important for our state, at large.”
Changing deadlines
The last day to fill out the 2020 Census was Sept. 30, but the Associated Press reported that a federal judge late Thursday granted a preliminary injunction to allowed the census to continue through Oct. 31.
U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in California said the shortened schedule ordered by President Donald Trump's administration likely would produce inaccurate results that would last a decade.
The judge sided with civil rights groups and local governments that sued the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Commerce, which oversees the statistical agency, arguing that minorities and others in hard-to-count communities would be missed if the counting ends this month.
In granting the preliminary injunction, the judge said the plaintiffs were likely to succeed at a trial. Despite concerns raised by top Census Bureau officials about the shortened schedule, the Trump administration failed to consider its duty to produce an accurate head count and neglected to adequately explain a reason for it, she said. Koh said inaccuracies produced from a shortened schedule would affect the distribution of federal funding and political representation over the next 10 years. The census is used to determine how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed each year and how many congressional seats each state gets.
Before the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, around the same time the census started for most U.S. residents, the bureau had planned to complete the 2020 census by the end of July.
In April, in response to the pandemic, it extended the deadline to the end of October. Then, in late July or early August, the deadline changed once again to the end of September after the Republican-controlled Senate failed to take up a request from the Census Bureau to extend the Dec. 31 deadline for turning over the numbers used for deciding how many congressional seats each state gets.
Attorneys for the Census Bureau had argued that the census must finish by the end of September to meet the Dec. 31 deadline and have enough time for crunching the numbers used for deciding how many congressional seats each state gets, in a process known as apportionment. But Koh said that argument “runs counter to the facts.”
“Those facts show not only that the Bureau could not meet the statutory deadline, but also that the Bureau had received pressure from the Commerce Department to cease seeking an extension of the deadline," she wrote.
Koh’s preliminary injunction suspended that end-of-the-year deadline, giving Census Bureau statisticians time to crunch the numbers for apportionment from the start of November until the end of next April, for the time being.
Previously, the Census Bureau had only half that time for data processing, from the start of October until the end of December.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross directed the Census Bureau to come up with a shortened plan, despite concerns raised by top bureau leaders who worried in internal communications that cutting a month off would produce a count with “fatal data quality flaws," Koh's order said.
The bureau was facing a shortfall in census takers after large numbers reported for training but then dropped out.
An email from Tim Olson, associate director for field operations, to his colleagues called it “ludicrous" to believe a full count could be completed before Oct. 31 and that anyone thinking the apportionment numbers would be turned in by Dec. 31 “has either a mental deficiency or a political motivation.”
Koh's decision ensures that hard-to-count communities won't be overlooked and produce an incomplete count, said attorneys for the plaintiffs after the ruling.
“As the court recognized, the Census Bureau has itself repeatedly recognized that a full, fair, and accurate count takes time, especially when faced with a historic pandemic," said Melissa Sherry, the lead plaintiff's attorney. “Every day that the 2020 Census count continues, and Census operations appropriately continue, will help ensure the accuracy and completeness of this once-in-a-decade tally.”
The Trump administration is reportedly seeking an appeal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.