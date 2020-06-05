The Emporia Senior Center has announced it will continue to suspend regular operations through July 9 in an effort to help protect a "vulnerable population" from the novel coronavirus.
Executive Director Ian Boyd said the senior center will continue to serve carryout meals through the Friendship Center at this time.
"We wish to thank the entire community for their continued support and patience during this pandemic," he said. "We greatly appreciate the feedback and support of moving forward slowly and cautiously."
The senior center has had to make adjustments to regularly offered programs and services over the last two months. Charitable gaming operations and Bingo remain suspended. Boyd said the senior center is asking for community support to help with cash-flow to offset these COVID-19 related financial difficulties.
"The ESC began suspending its operations on [March 13]," Boyd said. "The financial impact created by the virus and meeting mandates has decreased revenues from daily activities, special fundraising events or activities, social and recreational gatherings, rentals and gift shop sales. While we are managing the financial impact and seeking alternative funding revenue streams it is important to note the ESC remains a viable and important community hub for area seniors since 1984."
Other services have also been impacted.
"AARP Tax Preparations have been suspended for the remainder of the year," Boyd said. "Those who have not been able to have their taxes filed are strongly encouraged to find another tax preparer or file the returns themselves."
Boyd said individuals seeking Durable Medical Equipment or with specific needs should make an appointment by calling the senior center at 343-3160 or emailing director@emporiaseniorcenter.org.
Donors are encouraged to take advantage of tax deductions as the ESC is a recognized 501 C 3 charity by the Internal Revenue Service.
Donations may be sent directly to 603 East 12th Ave., Emporia, KS 66801.
