A reward now is available for information about a costly Emporia apartment fire.
Lyon County Crime Stoppers is offering as much as $1,000 for details about the Hornets Pointe Apartment fire on Merchant Street two weeks ago. Authorities consider it a case of arson.
“The investigation is moving forward,” a Facebook statement said Thursday. “Every little bit helps.”
Emporia firefighters are directing questions about the fire to the Kansas Fire Marshal's Office, which had not commented in recent days.
Two firefighters were injured at Hornets Pointe. A GoFundMe campaign for the most seriously injured firefighter, North Lyon County Chief Tharon Mott, has raised more than $4,600.
The Sunday, December 12 fire left one apartment building a total loss, with $870,000 in estimated damage.
People with information about the fire can call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 620-342-2273, or through P3Tips.com using the web or the app.
