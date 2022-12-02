The Emporia Police Department is seeking information on a missing person.
According to a written release, on Nov. 30, at approximately 2 p.m. 27-year-old Emily Levron was reported missing.
She was last seen on Nov. 27 at approximately 1 p.m. in the 1400 block of E. Logan Ave. Her description is as follows:
• White Female
• Blonde hair with pink highlights and blue eyes, wearing black and gold framed glasses
• 5’10” and 150 pounds
• Left hand has a Z tattoo on left thumb, left forearm has a bird tattoo, left hip has a flower tattoo and left rear shoulder has Levron’s daughter’s names
• Unknown clothing
• Carrying a small handbag purse (unidentified brand, marks or color.)
If anyone has any information on this crime please contact the Emporia Police Department at 620-343-4225. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273 or on your mobile device at P3Tips.
