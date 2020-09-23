City commissioners spent the opening portion of Wednesday’s study session viewing a presentation by members of Emporia Community Action, discussing areas of potential discrimination in several key community institutions with group leadership.
Quoting statistics based on a recently-conducted survey which sought to address the situations of minorities and other marginalized individuals in the community, ECA Director Emily Velazquez-Agaton suggested commissioners look into creating a city-wide Chief of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
The data consisted of responses from about 240 individuals — or about 1% of the city’s population — with nearly 59% of respondents coming from Hispanic backgrounds, 8% identifying as biracial, 7% as Black or African American, 5% as Asian American and 21% classified as “other.” An additional 15% of respondents separately identified themselves as members of the LGBTQ+ community while more than half of all polled said they had lived in town for 10 or more years.
Some of the most striking statistics could be found in general yes or no questions about the community at large, with more than 60% of participants saying they did not know a single city representative, 58% believing the Emporia environment to play host to racial injustices and only 38% of respondents saying they “felt safe” around members of local law enforcement.
Among the five biggest problem areas in the community, participants identified needs for better access to higher education, more work opportunities, more resources for struggling families, better pay and a prevalence of what they considered to be “unequal policing and sentencing.”
“These are things that can all serve to combine and become more problematic,” Velazquez-Agaton said. “We know that civic engagement is an area for improvement, but for the people getting their education and trying to be involved, they can be struggling with problems of where they’re going to get their next meal, or where they’re going to be able to sleep. They may not be able to focus on those academic aspects or aware of certain ways to get help where they need it. That civic engagement is important, which is why we’re talking with the community and putting our voices out there to be heard.”
The position of chief diversity officer, other groups members added, was a relatively new one around the country — often found in cities with much higher populations — allowing an opportunity for Emporia to become a leader for other city and municipal governments within Kansas.
“Something that’s really exciting to us about this is the thought that this could be one of the first positions of its kind in a community of our size,” said ECA member Brea Fleming. “When we were researching this position for the presentation today, we didn’t find a whole lot of data from cities or counties this size, so I think Emporia could be a really good example not just for the state, but maybe even for the country.”
Commissioners were largely supportive Wednesday, but encouraged the ECA to continue work in bringing other area institutions to the fold, viewing the fight against inequality as something requiring work on not just the City of Emporia’s end, but that of Lyon County, Emporia State University, Flint Hills Technical College, USD 253 and other charitable organizations and businesses.
“We’ve been trying to partner with the county a lot more in the things we’re doing, so I think you could get a lot of steam going on this if we found somebody or a group of people that could help oversee all these different aspects,” Commissioner Becky Jaggard Smith said. “Sometimes, the city has walls blocking what we can do. We can’t make any decisions for the school district and they can’t come to the city, for instance … But, if we had somebody that’s able to cross all those borders, I think that would do a lot in getting us working closer together.”
No official decision on any sort of new city-wide position was made Wednesday, but commissioners said they would leave the door open to further collaboration with the ECA group once more specifics could be nailed down.
In other business, commissioners also:
^ Heard the latest updates on CARES/SPARKS purchases from City Consultant Jim Witt, who was directed to look into the possibility of using allocated funds to increase random virus testing capability within the city and county at large. Witt expects to present information from Lyon County Public Health on the matter during an upcoming action session.
^ Reviewed an application to the KDOT Aviation Department for a 51-foot runway expansion at the Emporia Municipal Airport. The city’s share of the project is expected to total about $60,000, and grant money could be received as soon as July 2021
240 people out of a population of 25000 is hardly a good reference for a poll.
