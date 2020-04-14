The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending wearing cloth face masks when going out — especially to places like grocery stores and pharmacies. The official recommendation came April 3, but remains optional.
The Emporia Gazette polled Facebook users on mask use over the weekend, asking the question: "Are you wearing masks in public?" The poll closed Sunday morning and received more than 1,600 votes. Of the 1,618 responses received, 824 said yes while 794 said no.
Flint Hills Community Health Center Public Health Nurse Melissa Smith said the point of the cloth masks is to protect yourself from passing something on to someone else. If everyone acts as though they are carriers, it would slow the spread of the disease.
"The idea of the cloth mask is, you wear it and that protects you from spreading it to someone else," Smith said. "If everybody were to do that, we would decrease the spread tremendously."
Many people who contract COVID-19 are asymptomatic carriers, which means they will experience little to no symptoms. That means, mask-wearers should act as though they have the virus even if they feel healthy and are not displaying any symptoms, while continuing to observe social distancing guidelines and good hand hygiene.
The "CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others," according to CDC.gov. "Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure."
These simple cloth masks are not surgical-grade or N95 masks.
"Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for health care workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance," the CDC said.
Those items can be old T-shirts, bandanas or other cloth materials.
Cloth face coverings should fit snugly — but comfortably — against the side of the face, be secured with ties or ear loops, include multiple layers of fabric, allow for breathing without restriction and be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.
The CDC does not recommend using masks on children ages 2 and under, anyone with difficulty breathing, is unconscious or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
Overall, most health officials appear to consider masks a good idea. But they agree on three constants in this quickly changing matter: Keep your distance from others outside your household. Wash your hands ― often. And don’t touch your face.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.