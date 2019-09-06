Rita Ruth Hegenbart, of Emporia, entered into rest while surrounded by loved ones early Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Newman Regional Health. She was 85.
Rita was born July 1, 1934 in Broughton, KS to David and Virginia (Vilven) Frye. She married Kenneth Germann in 1951; they later divorced. She married William F. Hegenbart in Kona, Hawaii in 1988; he died in 1995.
Rita was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Order of the Eastern Star Chapter ES and the PEO Sisterhood. She especially took pride in her cooking and enjoyed sharing with her neighbors and friends. She received 43 ribbons in the Lyon County Fair two years back to back.
Rita is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William; her daughter, Anita Cobb; and stepdaughter, Anna Misak. She is survived by her children, Albert R. Germann and wife Janice of Sherman, TX, Esther Carlson and husband Richard of Solomon, KS, David Germann and wife Susan of Wichita, KS; stepdaughter, Leah Barr and husband Bill of Georgia; 7 grandchildren; 5 step grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren, and 6 step great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place. It was Rita’s wish for the funeral services to remain private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.