Newman Regional Health reported Friday that, on an average daily basis, COVID-19 hospitalizations resulted in only two available beds out of its 25 total from Aug. 25-Sept. 7.
The data also revealed that of the 26 people who were hospitalized for COVID-19 from July 1-Sept. 7, 25 were unvaccinated while only one had been vaccinated.
NRH also reported that it averaged 19 positive cases of COVID-19 per day from Aug. 25-Sept. 7, with 14 of those coming through Express Care, two through the emergency room, two through inpatient and one through the intensive care unit.
The hospital’s median wait time for transfer was two hours and 22 minutes, with the shortest wait time being 23 minutes and the longest wait time being two days, 12 hours and 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, Lyon County Public Health also reported Friday that there were 33 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 recoveries since Wednesday, leaving the county with a total of 113 active cases.
Fifteen of the active cases are considered to be breakthrough cases wherein the individual who tested positive had been fully vaccinated, with five having received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, seven having received the Pfizer vaccine and three having received the Moderna vaccine.
In total, there have been 130 breakthrough cases. Sixty-four received the Moderna vaccine, 36 received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 30 received the Pfizer vaccine.
Since the start of the pandemic, 158 specimens were sequenced to test for variants of concern, with 96 coming back as such variants. All Lyon County sequenced samples since June 15 have been variants of concern.
The county has seen 4,911 cases of COVID-19 in all, with 88 deaths and 4,710 recoveries.
Lyon County now ranks 18th out of the state’s 105 counties in the Kansas Department of Health’s rankings of lowest risk counties in the state. It was previously 14th when the rankings were first released on Aug. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.