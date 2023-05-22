Firefighters are on the scene of a reported brush fire in Emporia Monday.
The call came in around 1:50 p.m. for a tree on fire in front of a house at 515 Arundel St.
Firefighters on the scene confirmed the presence of smoke coming from a tree, located about 50 feet from a residence, upon arrival. There's no word yet on how the tree caught fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.