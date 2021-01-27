Social distancing, mask wearing, remote learning — children, like all of us, have had to become accustomed to a new way of life during the pandemic.
One great way for children to escape the pandemic rules is to ditch their masks and computer screens and dive into a good book.
The Emporia Public Library has fun offerings to keep kids reading and learning over the coming months. Lori Heller, Children’s Services Coordinator at the library says there are plenty of new books available for youngsters to check out. New books include the entire collection of William Allen White Children’s Book Award nominees. The library is even hosting read alouds of the books at 4:30 p.m. every Wednesday via Zoom.
“They can read the books together and then vote," Heller said.
Students should read at least two books from the list to be eligible to vote for their favorite book from the 2020-2021 list. The Zoom link can be found via the Facebook event page www.facebook.com/events/152129013139846.
For younger readers the library is hosting story times via Zoom as well. Mother Goose Story Time is designed for children 18 to 36 months old. It is held from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Preschool story time is geared to 3 to 5 year olds and is offered 10 - 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. There are a number of recorded story times from previous dates archived on the library website at www.emporialibrary.org which can be viewed at anytime.
“New this school year, is story times in Spanish,” Heller said.
Spanish story times are scheduled for 10 - 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays.
Heller says the library is also offering some other fun activities for children. Each week, on the library Facebook page they host a guessing jar contest. A jar is filled with a number of objects and the person with the closest guess will win a prize. There are also weekly take and make projects available for children to complete at home with a family member.
“We have weekly grab and go activities,” Heller said. “Every Monday a new grab and go activity is available. They can either come into the library or if they are using the pick-up service they can get one that way.”
To learn more about upcoming activities at the Emporia Public Library or to listen to recorded storytimes visit www.emporialibrary.org.
