Tuyen and Nathan Rytting of Emporia are the parents of a son, Anthony Frederik Rytting, born Nov. 22 at Newman Regional Health.
Anthony has an older sister, 3-year-old Sennalinh Rytting.
Grandparents are Kay Rytting of Lawrence and Le Thi Nguyen of Dong Nai Vietnam.
