A motion to increase water tap fees by more than 700% effective July 1 failed by a 2-2 vote in the Emporia City Commission Wednesday afternoon.
Commissioners Becky Smith and Danny Giefer voted in favor of the motion while Mayor Rob Gilligan and Commissioner Susan Brinkman voted against it.
Commissioner Jon Geitz was absent from the meeting.
The ordinance would have raised the price of a 5/8-inch meter from $126.50 to $1,100 and the price of a 1-inch meter from $135 to $1,150. The increased dollar amount would have adjusted the price so that the city broke even on water taps rather than performing them at a loss.
Gilligan reiterated the comments he made during last week’s study session against the proposed ordinance, saying that he believes that water taps are a part of city infrastructure and therefore the city should bear the cost.
“Paying for our general infrastructure is something that we build into our prices in our system,” he said. “... Ultimately, it’s a decision on how we decide how we interpret it. To me, I believe that that’s the city’s infrastructure and that should be our cost to bear.”
He made an alternative motion to increase the price to $300 but it died due to failure to receive a second. He arrived at the $300 figure because that was the price of labor for a water tap, as the meter and its accessories -- which cost $800 -- are city property.
“It’s also a service that we provide to our community. It’s a service and a utility in the exact same way that … Evergy provides energy to our community and does not charge you to place a power pole or put a meter on your house,” he said. “ … We’re charging them for an item that the city owns.”
Brinkman voted against the motion because she was in favor of increasing the tap fee incrementally, but the motion in front of the commission Wednesday would have raised the fees in one fell swoop with less than two months’ notice.
“I was never against looking at a compromised dollar amount but we have a motion and a second on the table [to do it all at once] so that’s where we’re at,” she said.
Giefer said that raising the water tap fees would eradicate the cost to the city and hopefully lessen the potential for increased water rates to everyone receiving city water.
“This is helping to defray some of the increases in our rates to everybody in the city,” he said.
Janet Harrouff, city finance director, agreed with this assessment, as the money the city currently pays to subsidize water tap fees comes from the water fund.
“The individual that’s benefitting from [the water tap] is paying for it rather than all the users paying for it,” she said.
The issue will be further reconsidered during the commission’s next study session on May 20.
In other business, the commission approved a request from Emporia State Federal Credit Union to override the State Historic Preservation Office’s designation of protection on 727 Merchant Street, having found that there were no “feasible or prudent alternatives” to the demolition of the building.
ESFCU plans to use that space to eventually expand its drive-thru lanes, but until then will create a green space with park benches. Additionally, it plans to continue to work with the Emporia Farmers Market, which owns a shed on that site.
The commission will not meet next Wednesday and will hold a study session prior to its evening action session on May 20.
The commission also…
…awarded a bid for the 2021 Street Rehab Project and South Exchange Street Project to APAC-KS in the amount of $777,533.33. This project will include work on Mt. Vernon Terrace, South Exchange Street and Ninth Avenue.
...approved the agreement with the Emporia Rec Commission to operate Jones Aquatic Center for this summer with the understanding that this year will need to be flexible with the shortage of lifeguards.
...approved the purchase of a new 2022 Ford F-350 flatbed pickup truck for Solid Waste from John North Ford for $34,977.68. The old truck will be earmarked for another department.
...reappointed Matthew Lowery to the Community Housing Board/Emporia Landbank.
...made a proclamation recognizing May 9-15 as National Police Week in Emporia.
...made a proclamation naming May as Community Action Month in Emporia.
Gilligan and Brinkman need to get their head out of the dark and into the daylight. There is no reason that we should even think about the city subsidizing a new water tap. I believe if you check with the rural water people that they don't give up a meter for a new house. Also mister DeLoach should quit printing that it is a 700 plus % increase and put it into perspective. I may be 700% over present cost but it is only 1% of a new $100,000 home. Wake up Emporia here comes a water rate increase.
