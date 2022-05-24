The Emporia Public Schools District will once again offer free summer meals to all children ages 1 - 18.
From 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. June 1 - July 29, families can pick up meals to go at Riverside Elementary and William Allen White Elementary.
Meals are offered Monday - Friday, with no meal service offered on July 4.
Free meals will not extend into the 2022-23 school year, after a waiver from the United States Department of Agriculture is set to expire June 30.
According to an email from Community Relations director Lyndel Landgren, the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program are funded by the USDA.
"Our district receives reimbursement from USDA for each meal served to eligible students," he said. "During the Pandemic, the USDA issued waivers that allowed schools to provide free meals to all students, regardless of their household income levels. This waiver expires on June 30, 2022."
As of right now, meals will not be free for all students next school year.
Families are encouraged to apply for Free or Reduced price meals by completing a Child Nutrition Application. Applications will be available online beginning July 18, 2022, at enrollment and anytime throughout the 2022-2023 school year. We encourage all families to fill out this free application. If you have any questions please contact the Food Service Department at 620-341-2382.
