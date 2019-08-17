Ice Cream Social
Neosho Rapids Methodist Women will hold their August Ice Cream Social at 5:30 p.m. today at the Community Building. They are taking a free will offering to help with the church’s air conditioning expense. There will be homemade ice cream, pies and cakes. There will also be sandwiches and iced tea. There will be a bake table with baked goods and fresh vegetables for sale. The bazaar quilt will be on display.
QuarterMania
There will be a QuarterMania benefiting the American Legion Auxiliary today. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the first round begins at 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 5, 2921 W. 12th Ave.
Industrial Road widening
The construction of Industrial Road in the west lane in front of Walmart and Aldi is tentatively scheduled to begin Monday.
This work is being done to extend the existing transition lane in front of Aldi to the south 550 feet. Industrial Road will remain open to traffic during this work, utilizing a lane shift.
Vehicular traffic is encouraged to proceed with caution while within the signed construction zone.
Farewell reception
After more than 11 years as the Lyon County Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Sciences and a couple of additional years prior as a program assistant, Rhonda Gordon has decided to leave the Lyon County Extension Office. Rhonda has been active with many community organizations and has helped raise awareness of Extension activities locally.
The community is invited to join us in a farewell gathering for Rhonda to thank her for her years of service. The gathering will take place from 4 - 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Extension Office meeting room. Light refreshments will be available.
Clothing giveaway
Embrace Church will hold its next clothing giveaway from 1- 4 p.m. Aug. 24 at 7 E. Fourth Ave.
The church has new and gently used clothes and shoes for men, women, and kids of all ages. Everything is completely free.
Just show up, grab a bag and whatever fits in the bag is yours.
Pancake breakfast
The Admire Community Center will have their monthly pancake breakfast on from 7 - 9:30 a.m. Aug. 24 at the Admire Community Center. Menu items include pancakes, biscuits and gravy, fried potatoes, sausage, juice and coffee.
A freewill donation will be accepted. Proceeds go toward maintaining the community center. The North Lyon County Museum will be open.
Volunteers Needed
The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary is looking for volunteers. Those interested in opportunities available can contact Volunteer Coordinator Deborah Storrer at the hospital.
Call 343-6800, ext. 2525 or visit www.newmanrh.org/auxiliary.
USD 252 Honor Flight Lunch
Southern Lyon County USD 252 will host a spaghetti lunch to benefit the Honor Flight program from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Aug. 25 in the big community center in Hartford.
The menu includes spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans, dessert and tea or water. A freewill donation will be accepted.
Dog House Build
The Humane Society of the Flint Hills is accepting applications from residents in Emporia and the surrounding area who may need a shelter for their outdoor dogs.
The Humane Society does this try and help low/fixed income individuals and families in our community provide shelter for their outdoor pets. If you or someone you know is in need of one of these shelters or if you would like to make a donation to help purchase materials for the event contact the Executive Director at 342-4477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.