“Jenks” - Darrell Roy Jenkins, 63, Miller, Kansas, passed away at home on the family farm June 23rd, 2021.
He was the 4th of 6 children born on July 3rd, 1957 in Emporia, Kansas to LeRoy S. Jenkins Jr and Mary Louise (Rolfsmeyer) on their 10th Anniversary. Jenks grew up working on the family farm and graduated in 1975 from Northern Heights High School. Over the years he has worked various jobs and they all revolved around what he loved; family, trucking and farming. Over the years he has been the caretaker of Stotler Cemetery which he took great pride in. He was known to be a jack of all trades and was able to fix or make just about anything and would be glad to offer help or advice to just about anyone. Some of his favorite pastimes were tinkering on anything he could get his hands on, hunting, fishing and most of all spending time with family and friends. If you were to see him anywhere you would also see another love, a dog.
Darrell is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Nellie and Phyllis Jenkins and his brother, Clayt.
Darrell is survived by many family members who will miss him dearly; Dana (ML) Snellings of Gorham, KS, Keri Chavez of Osage City, Dustin (Elizabeth) Madden of Miller Mo and Cliffton Jenkins of Abilene, Kansas; 5 grandchildren; brothers, Russ (Jeannie) Jenkins of Emporia, Clint (Patty) Jenkins of Miller and sister-in-law, Rene Jenkins of Admire plus nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces plus many more relatives.
Cremation has taken place and the family will have a private gathering at Stotler Cemetery. At a later date a “Celebration of Darrell” will take place and be announced. Memorials can be sent to Buck Animal Welfare Fund, Box 1613 Emporia, KS 66801 in memory of Darrell Jenkins. Family condolences can be sent to Dana Snellings, Box 75, Gorham, KS 67640.
