Elizabeth Ann “Betty” (Richards) Dunhaupt was born May 22, 1925 to Anna Elizabeth Gwinner Richards and Emporia school superintendent, Walter Marvin Richards.
She worked or volunteered with the Girl Scouts, YWCA, Dillons and Marian Clinic. She was a member of PEO for over 75 years.
She is survived by her five children, Ann Birney, Admire, KS; Susan Dunhaupt, Northfield, MN; Donald “Dick” “Tator” Dunhaupt, Bainbridge Island, WA; Mary Beth Figgins, Meriden, KS; Deborah Veatch, Salina; sibling, Millie Felkner of Leawood, KS and their families. Siblings, Mary G. Hawley and John M. Richards preceded her departure.
Betty would celebrate your donation to PEO, a hospice, Heifer International, or the charity of your choice. Contact a family member if you want to be notified about next year’s Betty Fest.
Full obituary available at https://www.dovetopeka.com/Obituary/256315/ElizabethDunhaupt/Dove-KS
