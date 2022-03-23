Special to The Gazette
Come celebrate the women of Emporia State University on Friday, March 25 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Greek Room of the Memorial Union. The Ethnic and Gender Studies Program is sponsoring the reception.
Join the Emporia community in celebration of the 2022 Women’s History Month Reception and Awards Ceremony. The recipients of this year’s Ruth Schillinger Award, Dr. Mary F. Headrick Award and Susan B. Anthony Scholarship also will be honored.
The first reception took place in March 1996 when the inaugural Schillinger Award was presented to Ruth Schillinger herself. This year marks the 27th anniversary of the Schillinger Award.
The Ruth Schillinger Award is named after a former dean of women and ESU’s first Affirmative Action officer. To earn this award an individual must make extraordinary contributions to the women of Emporia State over a sustained period.
Jasmine Linabary, assistant professor in the Department of Communication and Theatre, is this year’s recipient. Linabary is the co-founder of the EAT Initiative and serves as co-chair of the Basic Needs Coalition. She encourages students, through her courses and initiative, to identify creative and meaningful solutions to challenges facing the local community. Her research agenda centers around feminist methodology, topics pertaining to women, and praxis affecting women’s lives. Linabary is the 2016 recipient of the Association of American Colleges & Universities’ K. Patricia Cross Future Leaders Award, recognizing her promise as a future leader of higher education.
The Mary Headrick Award is named after a former counselor in the Emporia State University Counseling Center who was known for helping women reach their full potential. This award is designed for those who make a long-term commitment to promoting the growth of women at ESU and in the community.
This year’s recipient of the Mary Headrick award is Bing Xu, head volleyball coach at ESU. He has been in his position for 16 years, during which time he has led the Hornets to five NCAA Tournaments. Coach Xu cares about creating and maintaining support and fairness within the volleyball team. He not only wants all his team members to become the best volleyball players they can be but also wants them to be the best students and best people they can be.
Finally, the Susan B. Anthony Scholarship is awarded to an ESU student who has contributed significantly to the growth and education of women on the ESU campus, while achieving academic excellence.
Receiving the scholarship for the 2022-23 academic year will be Emily Carlson. Emily is pursuing a master’s degree in library science and works as an educator. Through her work and academics, Carlson actively amplifies the voices of women of color in the fields of education and library science. She is an alum of Sigma Alpha Iota, a women’s music fraternity. She is also a student member of the American Library Association and the Kansas Library Association.
Friends and family of award recipients, students and community members are welcome to join ESU as we honor dedicated and amazing women.
