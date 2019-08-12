A Fractionator tower for the oil and gas industry made by Sauder Custom Fabrications rolled through downtown Emporia Monday morning.
The large piece of equipment was nearly as long as city block, and city of Emporia crews needed to move the stoplights up in order to fit the equipment. To be exact, it was 14 feet wide, 14 feet high and 138 feet long. The vessel weights approximately 270,000 pounds
The trucks and trailer assembly including the vessel is approximately 234 feet long.
There will be another shipment coming through on Aug. 20.
This will be for a tower called an acid settler, according to Sauder Custom Fabrications.
This tower replaces one which was fabricated by Sauder in the early 1970s, but the overall size was increased.
The shipping size of the tower is 17-feet, 6-inches wide, 17-feet, 10-inches high and 72-feet, 10-inches long. It weighs approximately 208,000 pounds.
The trucks and trailer assembly including the vessel will be approximately 181 feet long.
These vessels will be installed during a maintenance turnaround at the El Dorado refinery starting in September.
