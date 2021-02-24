The Emporia City Commission discussed improvements to the community’s water system during a study session on Wednesday morning
Brian Foster of BG Consultants in Manhattan presented a water model to the Commission. The model is a software system that was built after a great deal of work by BG Consultants to analyze the city of Emporia’s water lines, pressure and usage. It allows the city to map out all 800,000 feet of its water lines and experiment with how various improvements would affect the city’s water distribution as a whole.
“Some of the things it’s definitely beneficial for is having a working knowledge of your system,” Foster said. “We can [determine the] right size of different improvements as we’re replacing some of this aging infrastructure. It’s definitely a long-term planning tool.”
Mayor Rob Gilligan said that investing in the water model was a vital decision for the Commission to make and that it would prove enormously beneficial as the city works to improve its water distribution system.
“One of the most important things we did was look at that water model that BG did,” Gilligan said. “It really is going to give our staff and our organization a real tool to make sure we’re making good, critical decisions on how we invest. Water infrastructure is just really expensive. It’s really expensive to do. So making sure that we’re making the right decisions early on and making the right investments in the right strategies long-term makes our system better for the community.
“It’s going to take time, and as much as everybody wants us just to go and replace all the water lines, it would cost us $100 million dollars to do so. So we’ve got to make some really good, strategic [decisions] and that water model is really going to allow us to do that long term.”
Dean Grant, Director of Public Works, then addressed the Commission in regard to improvements to be made to the water treatment plant. He stated that he wanted to upgrade 12 turbidimeters, purchase nine additional turbidimeters and upgrade the plant’s filter valve actuators.
In total, the project would cost $900,000, which would be paid out of general obligation bonds.
Turbidimeters measure the turbidity (amount of particles) in the water supply. The state allows for a certain amount of turbidity, but once the water’s turbidity meets a certain threshold, a boil advisory is issued.
This occurred in Lyon County in late February of 2020, when a boil advisory was issued after a mechanical failure at the intake of the Neosho River.
Gilligan said that replacing the turbidimeters would hopefully help prevent issues like what occurred last year.
“The turbidimeters will allow us to keep a better eye and a stronger, closer eye on these issues so that they don’t get to the severity that they get to in the future,” Gilligan said. “It’s critical because we use surface water in our plant and so there’s always going to be some additional things that have got to be cleaned out and screened out and added to. So this will give us some extra tools for our water plant operators to be able to monitor that.”
Turbidimeters, like any electronic device and particularly those in damp environments, need to be replaced every so often, and Grant told the Commission that that time had come for Emporia.
“If [wear and tear] does not affect your turbidimeters, as time goes, just like DVD players, at some point they’re going to come out with the newer and better version, which is what they’ve done,” Grant said “We’re at our useful life on them. They’re going to stop supporting them, so let’s go ahead and upgrade them.”
Grant said that investing in replacements for the turbidimeters would cost much less than it would cost to do repairs if an old turbidimeter went down.
“The idea is that by adding the nine new units and upgrading the one at the river, we will circumvent any issues prior to having one,” he said.
Along with the turbidimeters, Grant also asked the Commission to consider the purchase of 52 new valve actuators, explaining that the lifespan of an actuator is about 15 to 20 years, but that Emporia’s were over 25 years old.
“[Actuators are] just a tool that we use to open and close valves,” Grant said. “They’re set up to where the system tells the valves when to open and then, on certain valves, how much to open and went to close.”
The old actuator model the city currently uses has multiple moving parts and if one of those parts breaks, then the whole actuator malfunctions, Grant said. At this point, the city is repairing actuators about once a month and that trend has been going on for “a few years”.
If approved, the city would buy new actuators that are comprised of a single part, which Grant explained would make them less susceptible to breakdowns.
Gilligan expressed support for the purchases of the turbidimeters and the actuators.
“We built a brand new water system 25 years ago and we’ve let everything stay there ten years past its technical length of life,” he said. “Which is a credit to our staff that they have kept the system working long beyond what it’s theoretically supposed to do, but we’re now at that point where we’ve got to replace things.”
Commissioner Danny Giefer agreed.
“We have neglected our water system,” Giefer said. “That budget would push back to [making improvements] at a later time and it’s costing us far more money now than it would have if we had fixed it at that time.”
The purchase will be voted on next week.
The City Commission also:
Heard from Lifetime Fitness about updates to safety measures that were being considered for June’s Unbound Gravel race.
Received the 2020 Financial Closeout Report.
Discussed an update on the Rural Housing Incentive District and the possibility of the city helping fund the infrastructure cost based upon the example set by Dodge City.
