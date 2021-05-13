A local company delivered a gift to Village Elementary School faculty and students, Wednesday morning.
The school was announced as the winner of ValuNet Fiber’s Dream Bigger campaign on Tuesday and received the award to fund the podcast project its STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, art and math) is planning to create.
Several area schools and organizations that work with K-12 students were given the opportunity to apply for the Dream Bigger campaign to help fund specific projects related to science, technology, engineering and math.
“[Village Elementary] filled out an application and then that was narrowed down to five people and then we put it on social media and the community voted on Village School to win [by] a lot,” said ValuNet Fiber Marketing Manager Kala Maxfield.
Chelsea Evans, technology coach at Village Elementary and the one who applied to the Dream Bigger campaign, said that the money received on Wednesday will go toward the start-up costs for a podcast studio.
“When we applied for the grant, we had a plan in place where we were going to get a computer that has the capability of editing the audio and getting high quality recordings with the microphones and headphones,” she said. “ … When they design the soundproofing area, they will need some funding to buy the materials that they need to build that also.”
The goal is to include as many K-5 students as possible in the process of producing a podcast, whether they be concept planners, script writers, voice actors, sound editors, project managers or marketers.
Village Elementary Principal John Martin said he foresees the project being a way of communicating with parents and the community about events happening at the school.
“There’s so many things going on at Village,” he said. “We’re part of the redesign project. We’re one of the Apollo Two schools. So, as our students and our staff develop things that we have going on at our building, we can communicate that out. This is something that we’ve wanted. We’ve talked about, for years now, how to put an easy way to communicate for folks and a podcast was on our list of things to do.”
Evans said that once the school had the podcasting equipment, it would open the door to all sorts of potential opportunities in the future.
“There may end up being several podcasts on different topics or minisodes on different things, that type of thing, but the focus will begin with communication and families,” she said.
Maxfield said that ValuNet Fiber has committed to giving back to the community of Emporia and that staff at the internet service provider are excited to see how Village Elementary’s podcast turns out.
“I can’t wait to hear one, I think it’s a neat idea,” she said. “Supporting our new generation coming up, especially with technology, is something that is very important for the future of not only Emporia students, but the community as a whole and the world.”
Brandi Mitchell, assistant principal at Village Elementary, expressed her gratitude to ValuNet Fiber on behalf of the school’s faculty and students.
“We just really appreciate the support in allowing our students to have the opportunity to have these experiences, so thank you,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.