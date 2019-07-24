The Flint Hills Community Health Center approved changes to its transportation policy during a meeting of the Board of Directors Tuesday at the health center.
The policy change is related to a Substance Use Disorder and Mental Health grant that was awarded to the health center. CEO Renee Hively said the grant is allowing FHCHC providers to better serve the community by offering transportation to patients who cannot otherwise afford or acquire it.
“The major change in the transportation policy is that our previous policy said that we do not transport patients,” Hively said. “In this case, we’re trying to reduce the barriers to access to care. So, if we make any referrals out or they just have difficulty getting into our facility for [whatever] reason, we have an alternative.”
The policy allows a patient’s case manager to transport them either to appointments in Emporia or within a 100-mile radius.
“Our policy now states we can [transport] in a 100-mile radius, and that allows us to be able to capture our catchment area and it also enables us to look to the Kansas City and the Wichita areas, where we refer out quite a bit,” Hively said.
She said the transportation service will only be used for patients who fit a very strict criteria. Patients will need to be referred for the service by a care provider and must not have access to other public transportation — such as LCAT — or have insurance that offers free transportation.
“We do have LCAT that does provide transportation to and from our facility free of charge for our patients,” she said. “If they have Medicaid, they can also qualify through Medicaid with a referral and prior authorizations for free transportation as well. A recent incident we had, we had a patient that was needing to get some disability signed and he had no transportation to Topeka to get that done, so it was a hardship case for him. He had been trying to get there for quite some time, so this would allow us to get him to Topeka to get documents signed and processed to get those disability payments.”
The board also reviewed its board recruitment matrix, which looks at the overall makeup of the board of directors.
Hively said the board’s membership should be representative of the patient population served on the basis of gender and race and ethnicity. The board currently has 12 members, four of which are male. There can be a total of 25 people on the board of directors.
Fifty one percent of board members must be consumers of the health center, either in the medical or dental clinics. The other 49 percent can be non-consumers.
Health Services Director Jennifer Milbern then provided a quarterly report of the environmental health department. Milbern said the department has seen a large uptick in activity over the last quarter with wastewater inspections, animal complaints and child care licensing.
FHCHC now offers fingerprinting services to the community, making it another option for child care providers and others who need to submit fingerprints to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
“We’ve fingerprinted almost 100 people,” she said.
The board also discussed the health center’s current financial position.
Board Member Ron Hanson said the center saw a net loss of about $45,000 in June. Total revenues for June were $606,000 compared to a budgeted amount of $807,000 and expenses were $651,000, compared to a budgeted expectation of $787,000. Hanson said part of the changes were due in part to the number of self-pay patients coming to the clinic. The clinic’s productivity was also affected due to the absence of providers over the month.
Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Ringgold said the executive team has been expecting to see these downturns in finances and has been working hard to maintain cash balances to offset those decreases.
“This was the first noticeable month of impact of having less providers on staff,” she said.
In other business, the health center is putting the final touches on the upcoming National Health Center Week activities, which will take place Aug. 4 - 10.
The board will next meet at noon Aug. 27 at the health center.
