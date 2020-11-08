Lynn Smith has dedicated 12 years preserving and celebrating a piece of homesteading history through her work as the executive director of the Pioneer Bluffs Foundation.
For Smith, it’s less work and more getting to do something she loves each and every day — certainly nothing to get excited or recognized for. So, when Marci Penner and WenDee Rowe of the Kansas Sampler Foundation showed up unannounced at the Pioneer Bluffs board’s annual planning meeting on Oct. 31, Smith was none the wiser.
Smith was presented with a We Kan! award, one of 10 recipients recognized for their “outstanding efforts to help preserve and sustain rural culture in their area.”
“It’s hard to wrap my head around that I’m getting an award for doing something that I love with people that I love,” Smith said. “I really believe that. I am doing what I really enjoy doing.”
The Kansas Sampler Foundation is a non-profit organization based out of Inman whose mission is to preserve and sustain rural culture through education about Kansas and through networking and supporting rural communities. The group began the We Kan! awards in 1993, recognizing the efforts and contributions of a wide variety of individuals and organizations from all around the state. Each award is made by Elk Falls Pottery and is engraved with a message unique to the award recipient.
There is no application process. The foundation chooses recipients who have a cooperative spirit, show enthusiasm and dedication for their community, and whose efforts have made a real difference in rural Kansas.
Smith’s award had the words “Doing it all impressively” engraved on the plate.
“Whether it’s her wordsmithing for a fundraising mailer or handling details for the many unique events and programming, she has been the constant force behind this organization,” Penner said.
Smith’s enthusiasm and dedication has been a lifesaver for Pioneer Bluffs, keeping programming going at the in unique ways at the historic ranch even amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The most successful measure has been the offering of an interactive self-guided tour. Smith credits a progressive board of directors and equally dedicated volunteers for making that a possibility.
“They stepped up to the plate immediately in March and it helped that we have had in our long-range plans the idea for a self-guided tour,” she said. “So, when this happened in March our board stepped up and said, ‘Now’s the time.’”
The goal was to share the Flint Hills ranching heritage with the public — safely — in a way that allowed them to connect with nature. The organization researched what would be needed for guest comforts while the visitor areas were closed to the public and brought in portable restrooms. The result has been a constant stream of visitors throughout the pandemic.
“The self-guided tour was made possible by the Greater Emporia Disaster Relief Fund and that’s really the only way we could have kicked it off, because everything takes money,” Smith said. “Since opening up the grounds, there has not been a day gone by that we have not had visitors. We know that because, they log onto the web site and I’ll see them the days that I’m there. And, we have volunteers who come out and have told me, ‘We haven’t been here alone once.’”
Visitors have included everyone from family groups, solo hikers and even, in at least one case, a first date.
And, more is on the horizon. Smith said Pioneer Bluffs was just notified that they will receive a Sadie Jones grant to fund a nature trail, which should be open by spring 2021.
Smith said it was humbling to be recognized by the Kansas Sampler Foundation, an organization of which she thinks very highly.
“To think that they think that I am one of the top people in Kansas is hard to believe,” she said. “It’s a very nice feeling, but it’s very hard to believe. I have a very hard time accepting recognition like this, but I felt a very overwhelming feeling of being loved and appreciated. When you love when you’re doing, it’s not a job. I’m just very grateful to have that opportunity.”
In addition to Smith, the other 2020 awards presented to date have been to Heather Fuesz, Eureka; Shirley Higgins, McCracken; and Tim Rues, Lecompton.
To see a list of all We Kan! award winners go to kansassampler.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.