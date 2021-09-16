The Emporia Gazette
Bed shortages continued at Newman Regional Health between Sept. 1-14, with the hospital seeing a daily average of 23 hospitalized patients and leaving just two available beds for new cases.
Those 23 hospitalizations account for both COVID and non-COVID patients, and include 21 non-ICU beds and two ICU beds.
The hospital has reported eight COVID-19 positives per day, with three of those positives coming through Express Care, two being seen in the emergency room, two patients being inpatient and one patient in the ICU.
Of the 28 hospitalized COVID-19 patients seen at the hospital between July 1 - Sept. 7, 96.2% of patients — 25 — were unvaccinated. One vaccinated patient required hospitalization.
The average wait time for a transfer to another facility was 2 hours 22 minutes, with the shortest transfer time being 23 minutes and the longest transfer taking two days, 12 hours and 20 minutes.
According to the Associated Press, some overwhelmed hospitals have started canceling some surgeries and pushing off cancer treatments due to the number of COVID-19 patients.
(3) comments
The 4 Covid hospitalizations are from Lyon County only. There may be Covid hospital beds being used by Chase, Morris, etc.
observation here, according to data from the WHO (world Health Organization), average hospital beds per 10,000 population in the United States is 28.7 Lyon county has a population of right around 33,000. doing the math, for us to fall in line with the national average we should have around 95 beds, yet from the article our largest hospital only has 25 total available beds. that should be cause for alarm even during non pandemic times. unless i'm missing something (and please correct me if I am) we are nearly 4 times below the national average. it would seem that we suffer from a lack of hospital beds period, not purely due to covid.
Excellent observation! Also worthy to note: https://publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-19 lists only 4 Covid hospitalizations...that means there are 19 non-covid patients. Covid makes up less than a fifth of the total hospitalizations. Fear-mongering with numbers play!
