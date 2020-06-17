One of Emporia's most popular attractions will not be running this year.
The Sertoma Club of Emporia has announced that its mini train has been canceled through the 2020 season.
"We will not be offering regular runs and no parties," Alice Dreier, Sertoma Club member, said.
Dreier said the decision was made in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, citing concerns for safety as the state continues through the reopening process.
The Sertoma Club is a non-profit organization dedicated to community service that was established locally in 1925. In 1958, the miniature train was established as part of what was going to be a major amusement park. While the park itself was never completed, the train has remained a popular attraction over the years. The club has made many repairs and restorations to both the train and the tracks over the years and sells concessions and tickets.
"That's one of our biggest fundraisers," Dreier said. "We don't have that money coming in to support the community this year, so donations would be welcome."
Sertomans give back to the community in a few ways, Dreier said. Funds raised are used to provide scholarships to local youth, and the club also returns monetary support back to the community.
Sertomans donate their time in many ways, from operating the miniature train to installing flags. Sertoma’s involvement to the community it's not limited to running the train and putting smiles on the children of Emporia but also with education by providing scholarships to young Emporians.
Those wishing to make a donation to the Sertoma Club can do so online at www.emporiasertoma.org or on Facebook @SertomaEmporiaSodensGroveTrain.
Donations can also be mailed to PO Box 593, Emporia, KS 66801.
In the meantime, the Sertoma Club of Emporia is making plans for 2021.
"We are very anxious to get up and running again next year," Dreier said.
