The Emporia High girls golf team played its home course and did so to its advantage on Tuesday afternoon.
The Spartans finished second as a team in their sole home competition of the season, getting a pair of top-10 finishes on the day.
“When you’re on your home territory, you know what’s going on, you know what to expect and that helps tremendously,” EHS head coach Rick Eckert said. “They were comfortable with the greens (and) they were comfortable with the setup of the course. In golf you really can get a home field advantage and we had it today, so they did a good job.”
Freshman Avary Eckert had the best afternoon for EHS, scoring a 48 on the nine-hole contest, tying for third place. Senior Drue Davis took sixth with a 51. Olivia Eckert was the next-highest Spartan with a 58, one stroke too many to qualify for a medallion. Veronica Blankley hit a 59 while Jenna Fessler had a score of 61, the two placing 19th and 23rd.
For each, it was a step in the right direction from their season debut a week ago.
“They just had a better demeanor going onto the course,” Coach Eckert said. “They felt a lot better about how they were hitting it, what they were doing.
“Sometimes you’ve just got to be in a positive mindset to make good things happen and they did that.”
EHS will next compete in Salina on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Braves place fifth at Emporia Invite
The Council Grove girls golf team also competed Tuesday in Emporia, finishing fifth as a team.
With an entire roster of sophomores, the Braves were led by Carissa Dalquest, who scored a 57 to place 13th and Mija Carlson was 17th with a 58.
