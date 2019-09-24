Darrell Floyd Powell passed away in California on June 24, 2019.
He was born August 5, 1929 at Newman Hospital in Emporia, Kansas to Floyd Kay and Vernie F. Powell. Educated in the Emporia School System graduating for Emporia High School in May of 1947. He earned and received his pilots license September 19, 1948 and flew many different aircraft over 60 years. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia May of 1951.
He married Norma Jean Nielsen July 29, 1951. Norma passed September 22, 2016. They had been married 65 years. They had two sons, Floyd Neal and Bradley Alan. He is survived by his two sons and their wives, Cheryl and Barb; one grandson, Floyd Neal, Jr., his wife, Andrea and two great grandchildren, Ava and Floyd Neal, III.
After operating Powell Motors for over 25 years he sold the business and moved to Branson, MO. Later to Texas and Nevada and California. While in Emporia he was involved with the First Congregational Church. He felt that he had been blessed with an excellent group of family and friends of a period of many years and had a good life.
Cremation has occurred. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, conducted by Pastor Brenda Ulrich, Grace United Methodist Church.
The family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Basic Cancer Research at Kansas State University and sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
