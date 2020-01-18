Dorothy May Parsons Jan 18, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dorothy May Parsons of Emporia died January 16, 2020 at Holiday Resort in Emporia. She was 94. A complete obituary will be published later. Charter Funerals has the arrangements. 