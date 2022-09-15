There was sure a full agenda and a lot of discussion at the nearly three-hour long Emporia School District board meeting last night: building projects across the district; employee health insurance; the FFA Trip to Indianapolis; correcting capitalization in board policy documents; and so much more.
However, the one thing that didn’t seem to be important enough to warrant any sort of discussion, or even a comment, for that matter, was this: the safety of our students in Emporia schools.
After a widespread community outcry over the school district’s refusal to share information about the status of the football players who were involved in a hazing incident, and after The Gazette sent our news editor to the board meeting to directly ask for answers, the district apparently doesn’t feel they owe their stakeholders a thing.
If there was ever any doubt, it is now obvious who the superintendent, the board, and the administration really want to protect. Pointing the community to district privacy policies, they will say they are protecting the kids, but it appears that who they are really protecting is themselves.
Certainly there are ways to follow policies as well as answer community questions about such a serious incident that took place inside the walls of one of our schools.
The district’s refusal to share what action is being taken to assure student safety and accountability in our schools is a failure on the part of the district; and a failure to our community, students, and most importantly, the victim (or victims…depending on what rumor you’ve heard) of the hazing incident in the locker room that day.
The school district is accountable to its stakeholders. Why they don’t seem to think so is shocking.
Ashley Walker
The Emporia Gazette
