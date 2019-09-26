The Emporia High football team knows last weekend’s loss was more of the ‘tough luck’ variety when the Spartans came up one score short against Legend.
This week, E-High is hoping their next opponent will be the one falling on the tough side of the coin as it travels to Seaman to play the 1-2 Vikings.
“That one kind of hurts,” senior Beau Baumgardner said. “It’s one of those losses (where) we put our heart and soul into the game and to not come out on top, it hurt all of us. I think we’re ready to chomp down on the bit and get ready to work.”
Next on the docket is the resumption of the Centennial League slate against the Vikings, who have just one victory, over Highland Park, on their season’s log.
“They’re a lot like Legend,” Baumgardner said of the Vikings. “I think that it’s just all about physicality just like it was last week. I think we’ve just got to be the more physical team and we’ll come out on top.”
That physical nature is what head coach Corby Milleson believes gives the Spartans an edge.
“(Seaman has an) incredibly aggressive defense, (the) same defensive structure that Legend had,” he said. “We expect to see a lot of blitzes and a lot of athletic kids on the field running to the football. That’s what Legend did well. Physicality-wise, I think they’re physical, I’m not sure they’re as physical as Legend, but that’s one of the hallmarks of this program. We’re an incredibly physical team and we’re going to play physical with them.”
That will be displayed in several ways, but perhaps none more than the Spartans’ running game, which has been its best offensive trait thus far.
Baumgardner tallied more than 120 yards on the ground last week and is E-High’s season leader.
“Our front line’s working their (butts) off, they’re working hard and they’re doing everything they can,” he said. “It’s just exciting to see when holes open up and just being able to run through that, knowing that your guys got you. It’s an amazing feeling.”
Among those up front are senior and Iowa State commit Hayden Pauls, who has helped provide the Spartans with success at the line of scrimmage.
“We were in it until the end,” Pauls said of last week’s contest with Legend. “We had multiple opportunities (to take the lead). That makes it really hard to swallow but I think this week we’re just working on ... making sure we’re running the right plays, getting to where we need to be, blocking who we need to block and just ultimately scoring touchdowns because that’s what we’ve got to do to win.”
And keeping the Vikings off the scoreboard, that will also go a long way.
“They’ve given up a lot of rushing yards, we’re a rushing team, so we like that aspect of it,” Milleson said. “The type of ball we want to play, we’re not going to put big numbers up. A big night for us is probably going to be around 200 yards rushing and 100 yards passing. I’d be tickled pink (if we got that). We want to control the ball and the strength of our team is our defense, so limit possessions they’ve got to be out there and win the football game that way.”
Seaman has allowed 50-plus points to both Manhattan and Hayden, two of the league’s top programs, but the scoring margin isn’t something EHS is too concerned about.
“We don’t care about the points as long as we have one more than our opponent,” Milleson said. “We look at what they’re doing well and what we’ve got to do to shut it down and what we do well and where they might have a weakness and try to exploit that. We’ve just got to take care of ourselves and have a gameplan together ... and go from there.”
Kickoff Friday is scheduled for 7 p.m. from Seaman High School in Topeka.
