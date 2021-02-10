The Emporia Gazette
The Lyon County Commission will discuss security upgrades for the Lyon County Detention Center and Sheriff’s Office, as well as fees related to more work at the jail, during a regularly scheduled meeting this week.
The meeting is set for 9 a.m. Thursday at the courthouse.
Other items on the agenda include a public hearing on declaring certain roads within the county as minimum maintenance roads, approving road and bridge projects and considering tax abatements.
Commissioners will also receive a public health report from County Health Officer Dr. Ladun Oyenuga and Lyon County Public Health Administrator Renee Hively.
