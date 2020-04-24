Four Emporia organizations recently announced their plans to band together in the fight against COVID-19.
United Way of the Flint Hills is joining forces with the Emporia Community Foundation, Emporia Main Street and KVOE to create the Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund. The fund will serve non-profits, businesses and individuals in Chase, Coffey, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Wabaunsee, and Woodson counties in need of assistance due to the pandemic.
“This is a very difficult time for many individuals and families” Executive Director Mickey Edwards said. “Many are in financial need and could use assistance with budgeting and financial counseling. Many find they need additional support during times of crisis to help deal with anxieties and life’s difficulties. Some are at higher risk for violence and may not know where to go for help if they are victimized. United Way of the Flint Hills is doing what it can to ensure people are aware of the resources to which they can reach out for assistance and support.”
Parties interested in applying to the fund can submit applications through the United Way — for nonprofits — or Emporia Main Street — for businesses — at www.unitedwayoftheflinthills.org or emporiamainstreet.com, respectively.
The Emporia Community Foundation will also be accepting and directing funds to the Lyon County Disaster Relief Fund. Checks should be made payable to the Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund and mailed to the Emporia Main Street offices at 727 Commercial Street in Emporia. For gifts of securities, personal property, real property, trust, insurance, bequests, or other charitable gifts, please contact the Emporia Community Foundation for more information at 217-827-0309 or email Becky Nurnberg, ECF Executive Director, at becky.nurnberg@emporiacf.org.
Separate checks can be made out to United Way of the Flint Hills at 702 Commercial St. in Emporia, and gifts can also be made electronically at www.paypal.com/donate/?token=fVErO21y3-6q7iy0giKv3UAYxeooqb3vVmMrg9h.
“Due to the charitable structure of The Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund, grants are limited to nonprofit organizations, groups fiscally sponsored by a nonprofit organization, or other charitable organizations able to receive a tax-deductible contributions, such as schools and other public entities,” read a written release from United Way. “We are not able to directly fund businesses or individuals.
“‘With the exception of fees charged by PayPal or credit card companies, 100 percent of your gift will be used to help respond to COVID-19 in our region,” the release stated. “The ECF is waiving administrative fees for The Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund as our gift to the community during the crisis. We anticipate multiple phases of funding to address both the immediate and longer-term needs related to this crisis.
“We will focus initially on the medical community, then lost jobs and then work to reboot the local economies in the areas we serve. Priority will be given to local organizations working to meet the basic needs of those most significantly impacted by this crisis. This phase includes proactively identifying potential grant recipients and using input, guidance and research from organizations and others in the community to make grant decisions. Future grant phases will be communicated as fundraising continues throughout the crisis, making it possible to adapt quickly to evolving needs.”
Those looking for a list of COVID-19 resources unrelated to the fund can visit www.unitedwayoftheflinthills.org/covid19 for access to counseling on several matters including prescriptions, financial issues, addiction, mental health services and food sources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.